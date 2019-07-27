|
|
Heather Michele Tammaro King, 31, passed away in her sleep on July 21, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1988 in Virginia Beach, VA. She has joined her grandparents, Mike and Lenny Yermal, in Heaven. Surviving is her soul mate and best friend, Sean; two beautiful daughters, Kylie and Ellie; her parents, Mike and Denise; two sisters, Sarah and Diana; Sean's sister, Mary Margaret; three nieces, Katherine, Ava and Piper; her Granny Annie; Sean's parents, Bert (Yvonne) and Donna; aunts and uncles James (Audrey), LeeAnne (Geoff), her Auntie Marlene (Mikey), Uncle Mark and Uncle Joe. Also, countless more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that she held dear to her heart.
Heather was our rock, connecting all of us. Partner to Sean, devoted mom to her babies, our headstrong daughter and best friend to her sisters. She has left a hole in our lives that can never be filled. We are so grateful for the time we had with her.
Rest In Peace our beautiful daughter. Until we meet again, keep climbing those rainbows.
A memorial service to celebrate Heather's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 27, 2019