The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
757-422-4000
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
5033 Rouse Dr
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Tammaro-King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Michele Tammaro-King


1988 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Heather Michele Tammaro-King Obituary
Heather Michele Tammaro King, 31, passed away in her sleep on July 21, 2019. She was born on February 26, 1988 in Virginia Beach, VA. She has joined her grandparents, Mike and Lenny Yermal, in Heaven. Surviving is her soul mate and best friend, Sean; two beautiful daughters, Kylie and Ellie; her parents, Mike and Denise; two sisters, Sarah and Diana; Sean's sister, Mary Margaret; three nieces, Katherine, Ava and Piper; her Granny Annie; Sean's parents, Bert (Yvonne) and Donna; aunts and uncles James (Audrey), LeeAnne (Geoff), her Auntie Marlene (Mikey), Uncle Mark and Uncle Joe. Also, countless more aunts, uncles, cousins and friends that she held dear to her heart.

Heather was our rock, connecting all of us. Partner to Sean, devoted mom to her babies, our headstrong daughter and best friend to her sisters. She has left a hole in our lives that can never be filled. We are so grateful for the time we had with her.

Rest In Peace our beautiful daughter. Until we meet again, keep climbing those rainbows.

A memorial service to celebrate Heather's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Altmeyer Funeral Home located at 5033 Rouse Drive, Virginia Beach.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Heather's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Altmeyer Funeral Home Southside Chapel
Download Now