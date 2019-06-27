|
|
Heather Smith Rhodes, 50, of the 8000 block of Old Ocean View Rd., passed away on June 23, 2019 at Depaul Hospital. She was born to the late Willie M. Smith, Jr. and Gloria Smith on February 7, 1969 in Norfolk, VA. She was also predeceased by her paternal grandparents, Melvin and Emaline Chauncey and maternal grandparents, Archie and Annie Mae Toliver. Heather was a graduate of the University of Louisville where she received her Bachelor's Degree. She worked in the Financial Sector for American Funds and was a member of Saint Mary's Catholic Church. Heather is survived by her husband, Roger Rhodes; sons, Nathaniel Robert Rhodes and Alexander William Rhodes; sister, Letticia Annette Smith aunt, Denise Mourning and cousin, Ayinde Mourning.
A funeral service will be held, 10am, Monday, July 1, 2019 at Metropolitan Funeral Service, Granby Chapel. A viewing will be held, 12pm-5pm, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at the funeral home.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 27 to June 28, 2019