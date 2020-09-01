26, Of Norfolk and Va Bch 11.8.1993-8.25.2020



With many many broken hearts and unrelenting tears, the family of Heaven and the many friends she has amassed are tremendously saddened by her early departure from this life.



Her most treasured asset upon this planet and in her life was her son Tugston Bay. Their bond and love for one another were as deep as one can get when it came to a child and his mother, unfathomable.



Heaven leaves behind her son, Tugston Bay McQuillen, Fiance Timothy Abbott, her Opa, Alex W van den Ende, her Nana Birtha L van den Ende, her parents, John Vance and Hellana van den Ende, her sisters, Jewel van den Ende, Legend van den Ende, and her brother, Freedom van den Ende, her aunt Candi Sue Nabi of Wv, two Uncles, Chad van den Ende and Shauwn van den Ende, many other relatives here and abroad. Heaven will no longer grace us with her presence but we will hold her memory close in our being and we will have many wonderful stories to share about her and her life. This will be her eternal gift to us!



Our granddaughter's wishes for parents would be, just love your children, just love them!



