Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Celebration of Life
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
Helen A. Elliott

Helen A. Elliott Obituary
Helen A. Elliott, 98, passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Junius C. Elliot and granddaughter, Terri Lynn Wingate. Helen is survived by her daughters, Darlene Kelley and Arlene Wingate; son, Junius D. Elliott; 5 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 12 p.m. with a visitation one hour prior at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk VA 23502. A burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. You may offer your condolences at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
