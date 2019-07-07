The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel
Helen Anna Belamarich

Helen A. Belamarich, 86, died peacefully July 1, 2019 in the company of her family. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Born in Gloversville, NY, Helen was a resident of Chesapeake for the last 49 years. She was a member of St. Therese Catholic Church in Portsmouth, VA, a longtime member of the Maryview Craft Group, and a Registered Nurse (RN) who gave up her career to be a homemaker and raise her two sons. Helen was predeceased by her husband Joseph Peter Belamarich and her brother Theodore Creglis, Jr.

Helen is survived by her sons Paul Belamarich and wife Monica and Joseph Belamarich; grandchildren Joseph, Sara, Debbye and Arto; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family is very grateful for the support and kinship from family, friends and healthcare providers with Maryview Hospital, Maryview Nursing Care Center, Province Place Assisted Living, Bon Secours Hospice and Chesapeake Regional Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, July 12, 2019 at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Arrangements are under the care of the Loving Funeral Home, Churchland. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the . Condolences may be offered at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 7, 2019
