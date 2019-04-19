|
|
Helen Basart Koonce, 73, passed away unexpectedly on April 16, 2019. She was born on July 16, 1945 in Greenville, NC, to the late Jasper and Sybil Basart. Helen attended elementary and completed high school in New Bern, NC. She graduated from Hardbargers Business College. Helen was a navy wife and navy civilian employee, from which she retired after almost 40 years. She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Gerald of their home; daughter, Camille; son, Marty; Granddaughter, Patrisha and husband Chris; Sister, Jean and husband Dick; four great-grandchildren, and her beloved cocker spaniels, Sassy and Little Foot. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at H.D. Oliver Norfolk Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a . Online condolences may be offered to the family at hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 19, 2019