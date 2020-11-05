1/1
Helen Bland Coleman
Helen Bland Coleman, 87, of Virginia Beach passed peacefully on November 1, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Samuel C. Coleman. Helen is survived by her son, Tyrone Coleman; two grandchildren; one great grandson; a sister; and a host of relatives and friends. Services will be held at First Baptist Church Cape Charles on Saturday, November 7, 2020: Viewing at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm followed by the funeral at Noon. Arrangements by Gray's Funeral Home, Cape Charles, VA.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church Cape Charles
NOV
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church Cape Charles
Funeral services provided by
Gray's Funeral Home - Cape Charles
625 Madison Avenue
Cape Charles, VA 23310
757-331-3810
