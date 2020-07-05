Helen Brantley Carson went to be with our Lord and Savior on Thursday, July 2, 2020. She was born on October 1, 1945 in Norfolk to the late William and Madge Brantley. Helen graduated from Great Bridge High School and Hicks Beauty Academy. She worked as a Hair Stylist in Great Bridge until her retirement in 2012.
In 1970 she married the love of her life, the late Eugene Carson and together they began a journey that lasted 42 years. Helen enjoyed spending the last 39 years in the Suffolk area with family and friends. She was a great lady who was loved by many. Helen will be greatly missed due to her caring ways, wisdom and humor.
She is survived by her brothers, Earl Brantley and wife Sylvia of Kingston, OK and Thomas Brantley and wife Fay of Chesapeake, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11 am, Friday, July 10, 2020 in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens, 524 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Holy Neck Christian Church (building fund) 4400 Holy Neck Rd. Suffolk, VA 23437 or Khedive Shrine Center (transportation fund) 645 Woodlake Dr. Chesapeake, VA 23320.
