Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Andrew's UMC
Helen Brogdon Bourne Obituary
Helen B. Bourne, 91, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was a Clearing House Specialist for William Stone Brokers and a member of St. Andrewâ€™s UMC. Helen was predeceased by her husband Glen W. Bourne.

She is survived by two daughters, Susan L. Grunewald and Deborah Bradford; her other special daughter, Glenda B. Woodington (Roger); a son, Gregory Didier; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; and a host of loving extended family and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, August 2, in St. Andrewâ€™s UMC, by Dr. James P. Bowers. Entombment will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. assisted the family with arrangements.

Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019
