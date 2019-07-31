|
|
Helen B. Bourne, 91, passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was a Clearing House Specialist for William Stone Brokers and a member of St. Andrewâ€™s UMC. Helen was predeceased by her husband Glen W. Bourne.
She is survived by two daughters, Susan L. Grunewald and Deborah Bradford; her other special daughter, Glenda B. Woodington (Roger); a son, Gregory Didier; 9 grandchildren; 3 great grandchildren; and 2 great great grandchildren; and a host of loving extended family and friends.
A funeral service will be held at 1 PM, Friday, August 2, in St. Andrewâ€™s UMC, by Dr. James P. Bowers. Entombment will be in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. assisted the family with arrangements.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 31, 2019