Helen C. Davis, 104, passed away peacefully on Aug. 3, 2020 in Columbia, SC. Helen was born in Greensboro, NC to Chase and Annie Cummings on April 24, 1916. Her faith in the Lord Jesus Christ sustained her through early tragedies with the loss of her husband, William Postel Davis, at 43 and her oldest child, Gwendolyn Davis Roberson at 19. She went on to lead a fulfilled life as a teacher, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother. Helen received her degree from UNCG(Woman's College). She and her husband, William Davis, moved from Greensboro to Tidewater during WW2. She began a teaching career that spanned 50 years, primarily at Norfolk Collegiate.
Helen was a much loved blessing to her daughter, Ann Davis Hunt(Bill)of Irmo, SC; son, William Postel Davis, Jr. (Dale) of Knoxville,TN ; 7 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. She is survived by a dear sister, Leila Cummings of Greensboro and predeceased by brother, David Cummings and sister, Mary Cummings, also of Greensboro.
She was a member of Oak Grove Methodist Church while living in Chesapeake and attended St. Andrews Presbyterian Church with her daughter after moving to Irmo, SC.
There will be a private service Thurs., Aug. 13th followed by a celebration of her life at a future time. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, 801 Bamboo Rd, Boone, NC 28607. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
