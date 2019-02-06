Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
FRA Banquet Hall Club 60
9601 First View Street
Norfolk , VA
April 30, 1928-February 2, 2019She is no longer in pain. Her muscles are strong, she hears the faintest songbirds. She has been restored. She is with Our Lord now and the first thing we are sure she did was dance with her daughter Betty Jean. She does not want us to shed anymore tears. She knows we will miss her, and we love her. She knows we wanted her to stay, but we know she could not. She always said â€œDonâ€™t Worry, Be Happyâ€.There will be a â€œMemorial Celebration of Lifeâ€ Service on Friday, February 8, 2019 at the FRA Banquet Hall Club 60 at 9601 First View Street, Norfolk 23503 from 3-6 p.m. She would want all to come and celebrate her life and bid her Farewell.We have a memorial page set up at https://everloved.com/life-of/helen-clair/. You can see her full obituary, any updates, look at pictures, post pictures. Please leave any memories or great stories you may have of, or with Helen.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019
