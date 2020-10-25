Helen Drexel Young Mapp passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock, VA., after a lengthy illness. She was 86 years old. Her husband, Alvin Clement Mapp, who passed away October 10 at the family home on Seaside Road at the age of 89, preceded her in death.



Helen was born in New York City on October 27, 1933 to the late Nimrod and Martha Young. She attended the public schools and following graduation worked in several New York hospitals as a nurse's aide and primary care medical assistant. She continued to work in medical care in several New York hospitals when she met and fell in love with Alvin, who was at the time, serving in the U.S. Navy. They dated, fell in love, and eventually married in 1955 in Philadelphia, PA. Helen would eventually follow her husband to the Eastern Shore of Virginia, Northampton County after Alvin retired from service in the Navy. She and Alvin raised four children, Alan, Jerome, Christine, and Karen. In addition to their children, Helen was a grandmother of six grandchildren and a great grandmother of five great grandchildren.



On the Eastern Shore, Helen worked as a teacher's aide with the Northampton County School System. She later took a position as a nurse's aide at the former Northampton-Accomack Memorial Hospital in Nassawadox, VA where she later became a pharmacy technician until her retirement in 1995. While working in the hospital, Helen volunteered to conduct healthcare checks on elderly residents throughout Northampton County. She also volunteered to serve the homeless and disabled population in Northampton County by dispensing food baskets and donated clothing to the county residents. She later served on the Board of the Selective Service System for the State of Virginia. She also served as a Northampton County election official during past presidential elections.



Helen loved playing cards and bingo with longtime friends, enjoyed the company of lifelong friends, and enjoyed trips abroad with Alvin and friends. She enjoyed the company of family and friends, enjoyed meeting new people, and embraced the very best of life.



In addition to her husband and parents, seven brothers and four sisters preceded her in death.



Helen encouraged her children to "never give up, to treat others with kindness and charity, and to follow their dreams."



