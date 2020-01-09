|
Helen Etheridge McDonald, 79, of Virginia Beach, VA, unexpectedly passed away on Jan 4, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Emma D'Autel and Ralph Lloyd Etheridge. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Kim McDonald.
She was a long term resident, Realtor, and advocate for Sandbridge Beach, where she was instrumental in the 16-year long battle for sand replenishment efforts there. In addition to helping form the Sandbridge Beach Restoration Association (SBRA), she fundraised, lobbied, worked with the Virginia Beach City Council, and corresponded with Congressman Owen Pickett to fight against the Corps of Engineers report in 1983, eventually leading to a 50-year beach nourishment project in 1999. She also lobbied for bulkheads along the coastline and sewage facilities for the residents of the Sandbridge community. She was a graduate of Fletcher High School Class of 1958, College of William & Mary (Norfolk Division) Nursing RN Program Class of 1962.
Helen is survived by her daughters, Kellie Burich and her husband Steve, Tanya R. Hunt and her husband Otto; fiancÃ©, C. Randolph Zehmer and his children, son Jared Zehmer, and daughter Angie Vilches and her husband Luis; grandchildren, Samantha Reed, Matthew Burich, Connor Hunt, Darby Reed, Elena Vilches; great granddaughter, Quinn Reed; and great grandson Andrew Burich.
A memorial service will be held at 2 pm on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Virginia Beach United Methodist Church, located at the corner of Pacific Avenue and 19th Street. Condolences may be offered to the family at:
www.hollomon-brown.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 9, 2020