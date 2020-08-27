Helen F. Campbell, 84, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 23, 2020. She was a native of West Virginia and a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served in their music program. She had a great love of music.
Helen was predeceased by her husband Jim and her daughter Jolynn. She is survived by her grandchildren, Matthew and Laura Enderle; 3 nephews, Brook, Bill and Scott Kirby.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 pm Saturday in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com
