1/
Helen F. Campbell
{ "" }
Helen F. Campbell, 84, went to be with the Lord on Aug. 23, 2020. She was a native of West Virginia and a devoted member of Calvary Baptist Church where she served in their music program. She had a great love of music.

Helen was predeceased by her husband Jim and her daughter Jolynn. She is survived by her grandchildren, Matthew and Laura Enderle; 3 nephews, Brook, Bill and Scott Kirby.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 2 pm Saturday in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
