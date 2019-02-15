Helen Faye Chappell, 82, of Grifton, passed away on February 13, 2019. She was born in Norfolk, VA on February 18, 1936 to Lyman and Emma Pierce. Helen lived in VA and relocated to NC after her late husband of 53 years, Mr. Louis F. Chappell passed away. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, both parents and several siblings. Helen was an avid QVC shopper and Bingo player but her most precious memories were of those spent with family, She is survived by her two sons; Ronald Chappell, of Fairfax, VA and Michael Chappell, also from VA; two daughters, Linda Woodard, of Grifton, NC and Catherine Dwyer and husband, Dan, of VA; a brother, James Pierce and wife, Ruth and one sister, Joan Pearson and husband, Charles and daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Chappell. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, nine grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 16th at 2:00pm at Happy Home Church, 534 Happy Home Rd., Tyner, NC. Burial will follow immediately in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 1-2pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions in Helenâ€™s memory to the or Happy Home Church. You may send online condolences to farmerfuneralservice.com.Arrangements entrusted to Farmer Funeral Service-Ayden, NC Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary