|
|
SUFFOLK- Helen Gatling Hendrix, 98, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, VA on August 19, 1921 to the late, Willie T. and Sadie Gatling. She was also predeceased by her husband, Elton Lee Hendrix; and sisters, Lillian Harmon, Loraine Fick, and Jean Gatling. Helen was a lifetime member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. She taught Sunday and Vacation bible school, was a member of the choir, and was devoted to the church serving in many capacities. She was also an artist and participated in many art shows in the area.
Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jean Templeton and her husband, Lewis; brother, William T. Gatling; several nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.
Services will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.
Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020