The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
2690 Bridge Road
Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 483-4392
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hendrix
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Gatling Hendrix


1921 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Gatling Hendrix Obituary
SUFFOLK- Helen Gatling Hendrix, 98, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020. She was born in Portsmouth, VA on August 19, 1921 to the late, Willie T. and Sadie Gatling. She was also predeceased by her husband, Elton Lee Hendrix; and sisters, Lillian Harmon, Loraine Fick, and Jean Gatling. Helen was a lifetime member of Jackson Memorial Baptist Church. She taught Sunday and Vacation bible school, was a member of the choir, and was devoted to the church serving in many capacities. She was also an artist and participated in many art shows in the area.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Jean Templeton and her husband, Lewis; brother, William T. Gatling; several nieces and nephews; and many other family members and friends.

Services will be held privately.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Jackson Memorial Baptist Church.

Condolences may be offered online at www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home - Bennetts Creek Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -