Helen Hill Barnes, 90, left her earthly home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 10, 2019. She was born July 2, 1929, in Sunbury, N.C. to Whitmell F. Hill and Berta Parker Hill.



Helen has been a long-time member of First Baptist Church, Suffolk, VA. She graduated from Sunbury High School with honors â€" class of 1947. Being a homemaker, making delicious recipes, and being with her family were some of her greatest joys as well as gardening alongside of her husband.



She leaves to cherish her memory her loving and devoted husband, Marvin H. Barnes, Sr., to whom she was married for 72 years. Helen is also survived by a son, Marvin H. Barnes, Jr. (Vicki) and daughter, Linda Barnes Cheeley (Donnie) along with 4 grandchildren â€" Aimee Halpin (Rob), Heather Morgan (Michael), Brandon Barnes and Sarah Owens (Steven). She leaves behind 7 great grandchildren â€" Caeli, Kelsi, Abigayle, Ethan, Cassidy, Jackson and Isabella.



A Funeral service will be conducted on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11 AM by Rev. Lindsay Poteat and Dr. David Edgell in the R.W. Baker & Co Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. Suffolk VA 23434 in Suffolk. Burial will follow at Holly Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 4 to 5:30 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the First Baptist Church Renovation Fund in her memory. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 12, 2019