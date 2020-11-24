1/
Helen Jean Krieb
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Jean Krieb, 97, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.

Helen was born on June 30, 1923, in Marilla, New York to Walter H. Offhaus and Louetta Mann Offhaus. She lived in Erie County, New York for most of her life before moving to Virginia Beach in 1989. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, John F. Mann and Louise Getzin Mann, and her three siblings, Carol M. Chudy, Robert W. Offhaus, and Nancy L. Martin, and her loving husband of 44 years, John N. Krieb.

She worked at Fisher-Price Toys in East Aurora, NY for over 20 years as a group leader on second shift where she made many life-long friends. Helen was a diehard Braves baseball fan for her entire life and loved watching her grandchildren play soccer and baseball. She took special joy from the many achievements of her descendants.

Helen is survived by her three children, John R. (Joan) Krieb of Murray, KY, Barbara Zasowski of Chesapeake City, MD, and Patricia (Thomas) Patterson of Virginia Beach. She also is survived by seven grandchildren, Lisa (Armand) Liberti, Jackie (Bret) Welch, Scott Krieb, Lori (Scott) Cummings, Susan Krieb, Thomas (Jessica) Patterson, and Andrew Patterson. Helen also is survived by nine great-grandchildren, Mason and Nicholas Welch, Nicholas and Joseph Liberti, Gavin Cummings, Dylan, Claudia, and Katelynn Patterson, and Logan Istre.

Visitation will be at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1264 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27th, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Family, 1279 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach. Burial will take place at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Lancaster, New York. A Celebration of Life is planned for later in 2021.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers, acknowledgments and expressions of sympathy and love should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
27
Visitation
07:00 - 09:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
28
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Church of the Holy Family
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Hms/Great Neck Chapel
1264 Great Neck Rd N
Virginia Beach, VA 23454
(757) 496-9727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved