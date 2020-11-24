Helen Jean Krieb, 97, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Virginia Beach Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center.
Helen was born on June 30, 1923, in Marilla, New York to Walter H. Offhaus and Louetta Mann Offhaus. She lived in Erie County, New York for most of her life before moving to Virginia Beach in 1989. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her grandparents, John F. Mann and Louise Getzin Mann, and her three siblings, Carol M. Chudy, Robert W. Offhaus, and Nancy L. Martin, and her loving husband of 44 years, John N. Krieb.
She worked at Fisher-Price Toys in East Aurora, NY for over 20 years as a group leader on second shift where she made many life-long friends. Helen was a diehard Braves baseball fan for her entire life and loved watching her grandchildren play soccer and baseball. She took special joy from the many achievements of her descendants.
Helen is survived by her three children, John R. (Joan) Krieb of Murray, KY, Barbara Zasowski of Chesapeake City, MD, and Patricia (Thomas) Patterson of Virginia Beach. She also is survived by seven grandchildren, Lisa (Armand) Liberti, Jackie (Bret) Welch, Scott Krieb, Lori (Scott) Cummings, Susan Krieb, Thomas (Jessica) Patterson, and Andrew Patterson. Helen also is survived by nine great-grandchildren, Mason and Nicholas Welch, Nicholas and Joseph Liberti, Gavin Cummings, Dylan, Claudia, and Katelynn Patterson, and Logan Istre.
Visitation will be at the Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1264 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach, from 7:00 to 9:00 p.m. on Friday, November 27th, and a Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 28th at 11:00 a.m. at Church of the Holy Family, 1279 N. Great Neck Rd., Virginia Beach. Burial will take place at St. Adalbert's Cemetery in Lancaster, New York. A Celebration of Life is planned for later in 2021.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, acknowledgments and expressions of sympathy and love should be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the American Heart Association
. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
