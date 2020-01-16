|
Helen Louise "Nana" Layden Riddick, 97, of the 200 block of Shea Street, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A native of Perquimans Co., NC, she was the widow of James Carroll Riddick. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.
Survivors include seven daughters, Carolyn Renfrow and husband Benny, Marcia Ward and husband Jackie, Ramona Riddick, April McBryde and husband Jeff, Susan Brennan, Pam English and husband Greg and Pat Johnson; twelve grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Adelaide Hendrix, Clemma Bunch and Marlene Bass.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Alexander Baptist Church by the Rev. Tom Potter. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Riddick Family Cemetery, Hobbsville, NC. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, Friday from 7-8:30 p.m.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 16, 2020