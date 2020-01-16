The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Alexander Baptist Church
Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM
Riddick Family Cemetery
Hobbsville, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Riddick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen L. Riddick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen L. Riddick Obituary
Helen Louise "Nana" Layden Riddick, 97, of the 200 block of Shea Street, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A native of Perquimans Co., NC, she was the widow of James Carroll Riddick. She was a member of Bethany Baptist Church.

Survivors include seven daughters, Carolyn Renfrow and husband Benny, Marcia Ward and husband Jackie, Ramona Riddick, April McBryde and husband Jeff, Susan Brennan, Pam English and husband Greg and Pat Johnson; twelve grandchildren; twenty-five great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Adelaide Hendrix, Clemma Bunch and Marlene Bass.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Alexander Baptist Church by the Rev. Tom Potter. Burial will be at 2 p.m. in the Riddick Family Cemetery, Hobbsville, NC. The family will receive friends at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, Friday from 7-8:30 p.m.

www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sturtevant Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -