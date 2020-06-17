Helen Loretta Stephenson, 82, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on June 13, 2020 peacefully at home.
Born in North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Carl H. and Bessie M Gibson. A special gift from our Heavenly father, Jehovah God, she was baptized on October 12, 1975. She worked as an Operator for C&P Telephone Company and people still called her for telephone numbers.
Left to cherish her Loretta's memory: her husband of 54 years, Bobby Stephenson; son, Christopher Stephenson; cousins, Martha Supik, Butch Gibson, Connie Hassell, and Gloria Jones; and special friends, Brenda Hand and Veronica Braxton, and many more.
The family would like to extend a special thank your to Dr. Musselmani and staff for their excellent care and compassion.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Indian River Chapel on Friday, June 19, from 3 to 7 p.m. The memorial service will be held via zoom on Saturday, June 20, at 11 a.m. If you wish to be attendance please contact the family directly. Burial will be private. Flowers or memorial donations may be made to www.donate.jw.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 17, 2020.