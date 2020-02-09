The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
757-398-9100
Viewing
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
3:00 PM
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
1:30 PM
Steele-Bullock Funeral Home
3950 Turnpike Road
Portsmouth, VA 23701
Helen M. Hawkins

Helen M. Hawkins Obituary
94, passed away on Feb. 1, 2020. She leaves to cherish her memory three daughters, Betty Robinson, Maxine Evans, Donia Mae Eley; one son, Joseph Hawkins and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; other relatives and friends. A funeral service will be held Monday at 1:30pm in Steele-Bullock Funeral Home Chapel. Viewing will begin Sunday 3pm. Family and friend will assemble at the residence for the processional to the chapel
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 9, 2020
