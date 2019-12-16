|
Helen Margret Clark age 95 affectionately known as Miss Helen, Aunt Helen, Gi Gi, Grandma and Mom peacefully passed away of natural causes with loving family at her side on Sunday December 15, 2019. She was born on November 15, 1924 in Brooklyn, New York to the late John and Henrietta Grennan and was preceeded in death by her husband James L. Clark, her twin sister Dorothy Moore, a brother John J. Grennan, her daughter Donna Elaine Walenciskowski and a son John Michael Clark. Miss Helen is survived by her oldest son James R. (Jim) Clark and his wife Frances, son Robert S. (Bobby) Clark, Granddaughter Jennifer L. Stewart husband Big Greg, Great Grandson Little Greg Stewart, Grandson Jason M. Clark, wife Rosana, her precious Great Grandchildren Mackenzie and Gavin. Her Brother In Law Jim Moore and numerous nieces and nephews.
Mom was just the sweetest Lady you could ever imagine. She was kind, loving, thoughtful, generous and never judgemental. She loved us all and showed it to us in so many ways. She loved flowers, cards and chocolate candy. Christmas lights and family nights. She was a beautiful Lady and took much delight in always looking her best. We will miss her terribly and always keep her memory close to our hearts.
Our gratitude and appreciation is extended to the Nurses, and Home Help Aid Specialist from Albemarle Home Care and Hospice who so tenderly cared for Miss Helen during her last days with us.
A special thank you to Pastor Barbara St. Jean from Bethel United Methodist Church and Pastor Beth Andersdon From Courthouse Community United Methodist Church whose care, love and support helped us so much through this difficult time.
Ralph and Laura, you are a blessing to our family.
A memorial service will be held at Courthouse Community United Methodist Church on Thursday December 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm by Pastor Beth Anderson.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Dec. 16, 2019