1/
Helen Marie Reed Pichardo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Helen Marie Reed Pichardo (95) passed away quietly at Beth Sholom Assisted Living Facility, Virginia Beach, VA on April 30.

Born in Great Neck, NY to Fred & Emily Reed. She has lived in Havana, Cuba, Long Island NY where she was employed at the Great Neck Public Schools for 30 years. At age 76 she moved to Virginia Beach, where she belonged to many clubs. The Red Hat Society, Golden Girls, Roma Lodge, and the Senior Couples Club.

She was preceded in death by her parents Emily & Fred Reed, sister Jean Durr and her former spouse, Frank Pichardo. She will be sorely missed and remembered by her family. Son Paul Pichardo, daughter in law Linda, daughter Patty Jacobsen, son in law Bill, her 5 grandchildren Aaron Jacobsen, Heather Barton, Dawn Collins, Douglas Pichardo & Christine Odom and two great granddaughter's Camryn & Selah Barton.

The service is to be held on Saturday, July 18 at 10am at the Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville. Memorial donations can be made to American Cancer Society.

Friends may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Service
10:00 AM
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
7574902727
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved