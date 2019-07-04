Helen Marie Woolard passed away June 28, 2019, at the age of 93. The first of eight children, Marie was born to Robert H. and Gladys W. Owens in Denbigh, VA on Jan. 3, 1926. Marieâ€™s career days were spent at the Naval Air Rework Facility in Norfolk where she met and fell in love with John J. Weinbrecht. After retirement they traveled the US and neighboring countries often spending much time in FL and Duck, NC. Together, they were skilled craftsmen who enjoyed carving and painting shore birds that are greatly treasured and enjoyed by many to this day. Marieâ€™s beloved John passed away July 19, 2018, but they were devoted and loving companions for over 50 years.



Marie was preceded in death by her late husband, Norwood L. Woolard, Sr., in 1978 but leaves her three children and their spouses, Norwood and Chookie Woolard, Karen and Tom Calogrides and Jonathan Woolard. Her five grandchildren and their spouses include, Norwood and Karen Woolard III, Matthew and Susan Woolard, Rachel and Dwayne Appleton, Tom Calogrides, Jr. and Beth and Eric Crawford. Her great-grandchildren include, Jennifer and Josh Woolard, Karissa and Kolby Crawford, and soon-to-be-born twins, Vance and Calder Appleton. Marie is also survived by her three sisters, Peggy A. Benton, Jo Elaine Hoard and Linda U. Elliot and preceded in death by her sister, Juanita E. Holmes, and brothers, Robert S. Owens, William B. Owens and Wallace R. Owens. Marieâ€™s extended family includes Johnâ€™s children and spouses, Joey and Cappy Weinbrecht, Danny and Elayne Weinbrecht, and grandchildren include, Kelli Rooks, Wendy Weinbrecht and John Shea Weinbrecht.



Per her wishes, no public memorial service is planned but her immediate family will hold a private gathering in her honor. The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation for the loving and tender care given to Marie and her entire family during her stay at the Province Place of DePaul and to The Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care of Tidewater. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to The Freda H. Gordon Hospice and Palliative Care of Tidewater. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 4, 2019