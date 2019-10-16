|
Helen Naomi Morris, died, age 90, Tuesday, 20 August 2019 at her Baylake Pines home. Helen had been active in Virginia Beach: as a Girl Scout co-leader of Troop #365, volunteer at the Central Library, member of the Tidewater Quilters' Guild, substitute teacher at Lynnhaven Middle school, member of the Silver Sneakers at Bayside Recreation Center, former member of Our Saviour Lutheran Church and was currently an active member of Old Donation Episcopal Church.
Helen was married for 67 years, to Earl Douglas Morris Jr. , former Executive Director of Child and Family Services. Funeral services will be held at Old Donation Episcopal Church, 4449 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach at noon, Saturday October 19. Informal attire is suggested.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Helen's honor, payable to the: "Trustees of the Old Donation Episcopal Church Endowment Fund", and mailed to the church at 4449 North Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia 23455.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 16, 2019