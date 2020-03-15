The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Helen Osborne Smith


1925 - 2020
Helen Osborne Smith Obituary
Helen Osborne Smith, age 95, of Portsmouth, passed away at home on March 11, 2020. Helen was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend to all who knew her. She was a caring and generous spirit.

Born in 1925 in Dungannon, VA, she was the daughter of the late L. B. Osborne and Ella Osborne. After briefly attending Radford College, she moved to Portsmouth in 1944, where she met her husband of 52 years, the late Horace P. Smith. She loved reading, gardening, quilting, and collecting antiques. She was a member of Churchland Baptist Church.

She is survived by her son, Horace P. Smith III and his wife, Shirley Perszyk; her son, Bartley O. Smith; her granddaughter, Leah N. Smith; her sister, Ruth O. Watts; and seven nephews and nieces.

The family would like to thank Helen's wonderful caregivers, neighbors, and friends for their love and care.

A funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, March 19, at Loving Funeral Home in Churchland (3225 Academy Ave). Burial will be private in the Churchland Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.

Helen requested that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Salvation Army or Union Mission Ministries.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 15, 2020
