1/
Helen Pangilinan Agustin Tugbang
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Helen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Pangilinan Agustin Tugbang announces her passing after an illness, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, children, grandkids, siblings, relatives and friends.

Wake on Thursday, September 3rd from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 3445 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach. Service will be held on Friday, September 4th at 11:30 a.m., at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 2304 Salem Road, Virginia Beach.

In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts in memory of Helen, please donate to St Luke Catholic Church and Marian Manor at 5345 Marian Lane, Virginia Beach 23462. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Wake
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Service
11:30 AM
Saint Luke Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes/Princess Anne Chapel
3445 Princess Anne Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23456
(757) 427-6950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved