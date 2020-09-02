It is with great sadness that the family of Helen Pangilinan Agustin Tugbang announces her passing after an illness, on Sunday, August 30, 2020. Helen will be lovingly remembered by her husband, children, grandkids, siblings, relatives and friends.
Wake on Thursday, September 3rd from 5 to 9 p.m. at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 3445 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach. Service will be held on Friday, September 4th at 11:30 a.m., at Saint Luke Catholic Church, 2304 Salem Road, Virginia Beach.
In lieu of flowers or monetary gifts in memory of Helen, please donate to St Luke Catholic Church and Marian Manor at 5345 Marian Lane, Virginia Beach 23462. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com
