Helen Parks Carr, 84, passed away February 18, 2019. She was born in Nansemond County, VA the daughter of the late George Thomas Smith and the Bessie Virginia Holland Edwards. She was predeceased by her husbands, Dearl Bunch Parks and, â€œJ.J.â€ Carr; son, Curtis â€œWoodieâ€ Jordan; and brother, Leroy Smith. Helen retired from Lipton Tea Company. She was a member of Western Branch Baptist Church where she taught Sunday school and served on numerous committees. She was a past president of the W.M.U. Helen is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Sandra J. Cooke (Kenny), Robyn J. Wallmeyer (Lowery); son and daughter-in-law, C. Michael Jordan (Tammy); 6 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Betty Sightler; brother, Junior Smith; and numerous nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory with Rev. Micah Voight officiating. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be private at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations may be made to Carrsville Fire and Rescue Department. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary