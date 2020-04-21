The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Sturtevant Funeral Home
5201 Portsmouth Blvd
Portsmouth, VA 23701
(757) 488-8348
Helen Sanders Fisher Obituary
PORTSMOUTH- Helen Fisher, 86, died April 18, 2020. A native of Newport News, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Walter E. Fisher, Sr. Helen was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church and was active in the Park Manor Civic League and Olive Branch Little League.

She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Faye Fisher; son, Walter E. "Chip" Fisher, Jr. and wife Judy; grandsons, Matthew and Clay Fisher; step-grandsons, James and Brian Lego; and grand-dog Oscar.

There will be a private graveside service. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2020
