|
|
PORTSMOUTH- Helen Fisher, 86, died April 18, 2020. A native of Newport News, she was predeceased by her loving husband of 40 years, Walter E. Fisher, Sr. Helen was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church and was active in the Park Manor Civic League and Olive Branch Little League.
She is survived by her daughter, Pamela Faye Fisher; son, Walter E. "Chip" Fisher, Jr. and wife Judy; grandsons, Matthew and Clay Fisher; step-grandsons, James and Brian Lego; and grand-dog Oscar.
There will be a private graveside service. Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth is in charge. www.SturtevantFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2020