|
|
Helen Kello Stillman died peacefully on April 11, 2019 at the age of 99.She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Stillman Gibbings and her husband, William R. Gibbings; two grandchildren, Dr. Elisabeth N. Gibbings and her husband Dr. Douglas B. Marlowe, and David R. Gibbings and his wife Stacey Prince Gibbings; four great grandchildren, Jonathan N. Gibbings and his wife Emma K. Gibbings, Thomas R. Gibbings, Sarah J. Marlowe and Jordan P. S. Marlowe. Mrs. Stillman is also survived by numerous special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Alvertus B. Stillman, Jr.A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of oneâ€™s choice. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019