The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
For more information about
Helen Stillman
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Stillman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Stillman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Stillman Obituary
Helen Kello Stillman died peacefully on April 11, 2019 at the age of 99.She is survived by her daughter, Joyce Stillman Gibbings and her husband, William R. Gibbings; two grandchildren, Dr. Elisabeth N. Gibbings and her husband Dr. Douglas B. Marlowe, and David R. Gibbings and his wife Stacey Prince Gibbings; four great grandchildren, Jonathan N. Gibbings and his wife Emma K. Gibbings, Thomas R. Gibbings, Sarah J. Marlowe and Jordan P. S. Marlowe. Mrs. Stillman is also survived by numerous special nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Alvertus B. Stillman, Jr.A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of oneâ€™s choice. You may offer condolences at www.kellumfuneralhome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now