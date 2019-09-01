The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
H.D. Oliver Funeral Apartments
1501 Colonial Avenue
Norfolk, VA 23517
(757) 622-7353
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Norfolk, VA
Helen Trotman Chapman Obituary
Helen Trotman Chapman, 97, passed away on Thursday, August 29, 2019 in her Portsmouth residence. Born in Norfolk, she is the daughter of the late Lucy Nelson Gardner Trotman and Thomas Edward Trotman. She also was the widow of Col. Max Carrol Chapman, U.S.M.C.

Mrs. Chapman was a former member of First Presbyterian Church of Norfolk, the Norfolk Garden Club, and the Daughters of the American Revolution.

She is survived by her son, Max C. Chapman, Jr. and his wife, Donna of Jackson, Wyoming; 6 grandchildren, Max C. Chapman III, Parke M. Chapman, Eloise G. Chapman, Lucy Herring Chambers, Hillary Herring Smith, and Fred D. Herring, Jr.; and 11 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Helen "Polly" Chapman Herring.

A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019 in Forest Lawn Cemetery in Norfolk. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk Chapel is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be offered to the family through hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 1, 2019
