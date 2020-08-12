Portsmouth- Helen Virginia Powell Day, 91, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Hickory, NC to the late Dover and Edith Powell. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Russell Larkin Day; son, Steven Day; son-in-law, Robert Yates; three sisters and two brothers.She is survived by her daughter, Karen Yates; son, Thomas Day and wife Amy; sister, Pauline Hamilton; grandchildren, Jarrod, Sarah and Laura Day; and great grandson, Caleb Day.A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home.Condolences may be offered online at