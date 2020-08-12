1/
Helen Virginia Day
Portsmouth- Helen Virginia Powell Day, 91, passed away Sunday, August 9, 2020. She was born in Hickory, NC to the late Dover and Edith Powell. She was predeceased by her husband of 71 years, Russell Larkin Day; son, Steven Day; son-in-law, Robert Yates; three sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Yates; son, Thomas Day and wife Amy; sister, Pauline Hamilton; grandchildren, Jarrod, Sarah and Laura Day; and great grandson, Caleb Day.

A graveside service will be held at 1 PM on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM Thursday evening at the funeral home.

Condolences may be offered online at

www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
www.sturtevantfuneralhome.com
AUG
14
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
