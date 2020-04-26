Home

Helen Welch


1927 - 2020
Helen Welch Obituary
On April 22, 2020 Helen F. Welch, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, peacefully passed away just a few days shy of 96. Born in Milford, MA in 1927; predeceased by her parents Anna and Raymond Collins; husband Roy O Welch and daughter Carolyn Ball. Survived by her children: Lila Pague, Robert Welch, Susan Sheffer & William Welch and spouses, 13 Grandchildren and 10 Great grandchildren.

Helen lived in the Bayside area of Va Beach and was a proud mother who deeply cherished her family & friends . Helen & Roy previously owned and operated Jamaica Inn in Virginia Beach, later worked at several restaurants and volunteered with Meals on Wheels

We honor our mother who had a warm heart for everyone and has given us the blessings of family, time and love. May she rest in peace and her memories stay alive. As Helen would say "That's about it"

A private graveside service will be held at a later date.

A special thanks to ALL of Helen's caretakers and friends at Bayside Health & Rehab. We welcome and will cherish all stories about Helen on line
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
