Home

POWERED BY

Services
Temple Baptist Church
3300 Tidewater Dr
Norfolk, VA 23509
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Temple Baptist Church
3300 Tidewater Dr,
Norfolk, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Hodge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Whittington Hodge

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Whittington Hodge Obituary
HELEN WHITTINGTON TERRY SEEGEL HODGE, 54 passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus on Tue, Oct 29, 2019. Born in Norfolk, Va. She was the daughter of James and Betty Whittington.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Grandparents Edward & Helen Townsend James & Mae Whittington, her Brother Officer Timothy Whittington

Left to cherish her memory are her Mother, Betty, 2 Sons. Robert "LINK" Terry, Nicholas(Rebecca) Terry. 2 Brothers, Edward (Stephanie) Whittington & Mark Whittington, & 2 Grandchildren, Tate Griffith , Lelu Terry.

Helen worked as a nurse & was a volunteer & lifetime member of Davis Corner Volunteer Rescue Squad in Va Beach.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 12:00 @ Temple Baptist Church 3300 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk by Rev. Mack C. Scott Jr.,
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -