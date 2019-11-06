|
HELEN WHITTINGTON TERRY SEEGEL HODGE, 54 passed away peacefully in the arms of Jesus on Tue, Oct 29, 2019. Born in Norfolk, Va. She was the daughter of James and Betty Whittington.
She was preceded in death by her Father, Grandparents Edward & Helen Townsend James & Mae Whittington, her Brother Officer Timothy Whittington
Left to cherish her memory are her Mother, Betty, 2 Sons. Robert "LINK" Terry, Nicholas(Rebecca) Terry. 2 Brothers, Edward (Stephanie) Whittington & Mark Whittington, & 2 Grandchildren, Tate Griffith , Lelu Terry.
Helen worked as a nurse & was a volunteer & lifetime member of Davis Corner Volunteer Rescue Squad in Va Beach.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 12:00 @ Temple Baptist Church 3300 Tidewater Dr, Norfolk by Rev. Mack C. Scott Jr.,
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019