Helen Williams, aka â€œNeenaâ€ and â€œSister Helenâ€, as in great Helen fashion, she departed this world on March 14, 2019 with a flare for the dramatic. Helen was a servant at Centenary U.M.C. for many decades, she served her Lord diligently. Helen was predeceased by a brother Edward Bunting, and her daughter Beth Prever. She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Rich; son Trey (Debbie); sister Mary Beth Cornelius; grandchildren Austin (Jenna) Williams, Kristin (Jesse) Bennett, Trey Williams, Bryce Williams, and Landon (Sarah) Prever; and great-grandchildren Jax and Penelope Bennett, and Reagan Williams. A visitation is scheduled on Tuesday, March 19th at 1 pm at Loving Funeral Home; a service will immediately follow at 2 pm. Burial will be private. Memorial donations be sent the Alzheimer's or the ALS Association. Online condolences may be made at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 17, 2019