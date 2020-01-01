|
Helen Wilson Conner, 84, of Altavista, Virginia died December 27, 2019 in Virginia Beach. Born in Lynchburg, Virginia she was the daughter of the late Jasper Wilson and Mary Jane Downey Wilson.
Mrs. Conner was preceded in death by her husband Kenneth H. Conner Sr., her son Kenneth H. Conner, Jr. and a grandson Kenneth H. Conner, III. Survivors include her two daughters, Diane Barnes (Bill), Darlene McCollum (Dan) all of Virginia Beach, three grandchildren Deana Matturro,Wayne Floyd, Sadona Schley and, 5 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Helen was well loved by all who knew her and we were blessed and honored to care for her in our home the past year.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Celebration of Life at the home of Darlene and Dan at 1032 Chatmoss Drive, Va. Beach, Va. on Jan. 11th, 2020, at 2pm.
