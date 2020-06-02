Mother Helena Williams, 88, of Norfolk, VA entered into eternal rest on May 28, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held 1pm, Thursday, 6/4/2020 at New Life Worship Center, 925 Briar Hill Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502. A viewing from 11-12:30pm the same day at the church. She is survived by her 4 children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives & friends. www.beachfuneralservices.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 2, 2020.