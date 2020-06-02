Mother Helena J. Williams
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Helena's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mother Helena Williams, 88, of Norfolk, VA entered into eternal rest on May 28, 2020. Celebration of Life will be held 1pm, Thursday, 6/4/2020 at New Life Worship Center, 925 Briar Hill Rd, Norfolk, VA 23502. A viewing from 11-12:30pm the same day at the church. She is survived by her 4 children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of other relatives & friends. www.beachfuneralservices.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
2
Viewing
11:00 - 12:30 PM
New Life Worship Center
Send Flowers
JUN
4
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
New Life Worship Center
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEACH FUNERAL SERVICES, INC.
4456 Bonney Rd
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 499-8999
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved