Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Fellowship Hall at the Azalea Garden Church of God
1541 Centerville Turnpike
Virginia Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Henderson Beale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henderson "Henry" Beale


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henderson "Henry" Beale Obituary
Henderson "Henry" Beale, 92, peacefully passed away September 1, 2019.

Henry was born August 18, 1927, in Norfolk, and graduated from Maury High School in 1945. An Army and Coast Guard veteran, he worked in the electronics industry for over 60 years. Henry was an avid duckpin bowler and loved the Redskins and Nationals.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nellie, his 3 children, Carol, Pam, and Chris, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters: Nellie, Phyllis, and Joyce. Henry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend, and will be greatly missed.

A celebration of life will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the Azalea Garden Church of God, 1541 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA, from 6 to 8pm on Friday, September 13th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sentara Heart Hospital or the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henderson's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.