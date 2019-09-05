|
|
Henderson "Henry" Beale, 92, peacefully passed away September 1, 2019.
Henry was born August 18, 1927, in Norfolk, and graduated from Maury High School in 1945. An Army and Coast Guard veteran, he worked in the electronics industry for over 60 years. Henry was an avid duckpin bowler and loved the Redskins and Nationals.
He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nellie, his 3 children, Carol, Pam, and Chris, 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by 3 sisters: Nellie, Phyllis, and Joyce. Henry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend, and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held in the Fellowship Hall at the Azalea Garden Church of God, 1541 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA, from 6 to 8pm on Friday, September 13th. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Sentara Heart Hospital or the Virginia Beach Rescue Squad.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 5, 2019