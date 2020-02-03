|
|
Henderson Leigh Pace, Jr. 92, passed away after a long illness, at Spring Arbor of the Outer Banks in Kill Devil Hills, NC, Saturday, February 1, 2020. Born December 6, 1927, Leigh was the son of the late Leigh and Adelaide Pace of Rocky Mount, NC. Leigh was raised in Franklin, VA and graduated from Franklin High School. After attending North Carolina State University, Leigh served his country honorably In the US Army during WW II.
Following his military service, Leigh pursued a career in transportation. He was eventually hired by the Virginia DMV where he helped plan and survey numerous roads, highways, and byways throughout the Commonwealth.
Leigh is survived by his wife, Jean Gatling Farr Councill of the Kill Devil Hills residence; his son, Russell Pace (Sandy); his sister, Janet Gladstone (William) of Cabot AK; three grandsons, Chase Pace (Kimmie), Rayedon Pace, and Griffin Pace; his step-children Carolyn Sly (JJ), Sallie Jarosz (Jeff), and Everett Farr (Darlene), as well as his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his parents, Leigh was predeceased by his son, David Adam Pace, his sister, Susan Bass, and his brother, Roy Pace.
Leigh lived in Newport News, VA most of his adult life. After his retirement, he moved to the beach in Kill Devil Hills. There, he often told friends comical tales gleaned from his own life experiences. Leigh was a true people-lover who delighted in meeting perfect strangers on a bench in a crowded mall, while Jeanie shopped. How we will miss him!
The family extends special appreciation to our good and faithful friends during these last months, particularly Vicki Perry, Eddie Moore, and Jake Cortese, as well as the staff at Spring Arbor, for their many kindnesses and care. Last, but certainly not least, is "our" caretaker Michelle Ackerman; she has been invaluable. In keeping with Leigh's wishes no memorial services are planned.
Please express condolences to the family via the online register at www.gallopfuneralservices.com or at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 3, 2020