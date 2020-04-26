The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
(757) 480-1800
Viewing
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Metropolitan Funeral Home
7246 Granby St.
Norfolk, VA 23505
Funeral
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
streamed live online
at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com
Henrietta E. McKoy


1938 - 2020
Henrietta E. McKoy Obituary
On Monday, April 20, 2020, Henrietta E. Mckoy, 81, passed away peacefully in her home.

Survivors include a daughter, Jennifer Kenworthy; three sons, Charles E. Mckoy Jr., Robert L. Mckoy, Mark A. Mckoy; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A funeral will be held,11 am, Monday, April 27, 2020. The service will be streamed live online at www.metropolitanfuneralservice.com. A public viewing will be held from 12-5pm on Sunday, April 26, at Metropolitan Funeral Services,7246 Granby St. Norfolk, VA 23505. Interment will be at Roosevelt Memorial Park, Chesapeake.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020
