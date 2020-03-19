Home

Henriette "Henie" (Friedlander) Rose

Henriette "Henie" Friedlander Rose, 79, passed away in Virginia Beach on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Henie was born in the Bronx, NY to the late Victor and Hilda Friedlander, she is also predeceased by her brother, Danny Friedlander. She is survived by her children, Ronald and his wife, Melissa, and Jonathan and his wife, Sara; four grandchildren: Emily, Olivia, Julie, and Danny; siblings: Sunnie Fine, Willie Friedlander, Norma Gates and Emil Friedlander. Henie was quick-witted, fun-loving and a good-hearted mother, sister, aunt and grandmother. She was a professional shopper who loved QVC. She loved going to the movies, reading, the latest fashions, gambling, cats and most all, her grandchildren. She was a member of Temple Israel as well.

A graveside service will be 2pm, Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk. Rabbi Michael Panitz will be officiating the service. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.altmeyerfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 19, 2020
