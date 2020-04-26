|
|
Henry Aubrey Gilbert, 96, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family on April 21, 2020.
He was predeceased by his wife Betty T. Gilbert, parents Homer M. and Hyacinth M. Gilbert, brothers Kenneth R. Gilbert and Capt. Homer M. Gilbert, Jr., and son-in-law William H. Slate. He is survived by daughter Sharon G. Slate, son Kevin A. Gilbert and his wife Patti, grandchildren Matthew Slate and his wife Kelly, Kyle and Megan Gilbert, and great-grandchild Ella Slate.
Henry was born August 31, 1923 in Portsmouth, VA and graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School where he excelled under the direction of "The Professor" A. J. Lancaster, Wilson's acclaimed music instructor. Plans to sing professionally were interrupted by WWII, where he served honorably in the Pacific with the U.S. Navy.
Returning to Portsmouth, "Hank" met Betty Jo Tackett, who would become his cherished and loving wife for 56 years. He retired from a career at United Airlines where his guiding principle was, "take care of your people and they'll take care of you." After retirement, he enjoyed many projects. Thanks to his careful planning and craftsmanship, his family will continue to appreciate his handiwork for years to come. Henry was also an avid reader, cataloging and rating hundreds of books in his journal. Daily visits to his dear friends at Major Hillard Public Library were a highlight of his life for many years. He was a proud member of the Walter Gardner Coffee Club where many a tale was told.
Henry was a man of faith and an inspiration to many. There is no greater legacy than a well-lived life. His was one of honor, love and dedication to God, family, and those in need, no matter the circumstances. If you asked him, he would always say, "I've never had a better day." Henry will be missed greatly, but the inspiration of his relentless positivity will live on for generations.
A celebration of Henry's life will be held at an appropriate time in the future. Memorial donations may be made to West Park Church of Christ Building Fund, 960 Cherokee Road, Portsmouth, VA 23707. R.W. Baker & Co. Funeral Home and Crematory, 509 W. Washington St. is serving the family. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 26, 2020