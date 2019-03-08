The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Henry Clay Adams, Jr., 81, of the 5100 block of Gleneagles Way, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 in his home. A native of Rocky Mount, NC, he was a retired Traffic Manager for General Electric. Henry was a member of the Elizabeth Manor Golf & Country Club and a US Army veteran of the Korean War. Henry loved jazz music and dancing with his wife and grandchildren.Survivors include his wife, Margaret Ann Johnson Adams; a daughter, Dawn Adams-Jones of Suffolk; two sons, Henry C. Adams III of Portsmouth and Kyle N. Adams and wife, Marana of Waldron, IN; a brother, William Adams of PA; nine grandchildren, Braden Williams, H.C. Adams IV, Corbin DeMatteo-Adams, Casey Newnam, Nick, Hannah and Christian Davis, Abbigayle Adams, and Rilee Jones; a great-granddaughter, Joleigh Newnam; and a loving aunt, Lucille Perry of Chesapeake.A funeral service will be held at 1 PM Monday, March 11, in Sturtevant Funeral Home, Bennetts Creek Chapel. Entombment will follow in Meadowbrook Mausoleum. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 6:30 to 8 PM.www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2019
