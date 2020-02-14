The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
CAPT Henry C. Holt, IV, USN (Retired), 89, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on February 11, 2020.

Born in Exeter, NH, he attended the Phillips Exeter Academy and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, class of 1954. He became a Navy Fighter pilot and while on his first sea tour in the Mediterranean Sea he met the love of his life, Eugenia Alexandropoulou, an American educated Greek, who became his wife of 54 years. His 30 year Naval career included duty stations in France, Italy and Greece. He was particularly proud of his two combat cruises to Vietnam leading the Navy's finest Attack Squadron, VA-22. As the Naval Attache to Egypt during the Camp David Accords, he assisted with implementing the peace treaty with Israel.

Henry is survived by his son, Henry C. Holt, V, and two grandchildren, Nikolas and Lauren Holt.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Saturday, Feb. 15, at 2:00 p.m. for a funeral service to be held with military honors. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Veterans of Foreign Wars in his memory. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 14, 2020
