Henry Cason Gregory of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully on March 19, 2020 surrounded by the love and comfort of his family.
Born Jan. 29, 1942, in Norfolk, he graduated from Princess Anne High School where he played football. He served in the U.S. Marine Corp then started a job in sales for Schell Supply prior to following his family's footsteps into the building trade. Serving as general contractor, he oversaw the construction of a variety of commercial and residential projects in Virginia Beach, VA including the Mount Trashmore Office Park which he was particularly proud of.
Always seeking new opportunities and up for a challenge, Henry successfully ran various businesses throughout the years. Later in life he focused his energy on property management, he owned many residential and commercial properties in the Commonwealth including his beloved farm in Emporia, VA.
He loved life and enjoyed dancing the Carolina shag with his wife of 48 years, cooking, traveling, hunting, gardening, reading and a good summer thunderstorm. Henry doted on and cared tirelessly for family, friends, and strangers alike. If you knew Henry you were sure to get a phone call from him at least once a week, talking just might have been one of his favorite pass times. If he didn't speak to you over the phone he might just stop by. He was known for bringing homemade treats to his local bank and cooking for crowds at his Masonic lodge. He especially enjoyed gathering everyone together for his annual July 4th celebration at his farm.
Over the years he formally served as a first responder in the Virginia Beach Volunteer Rescue Squad, was a member of the Exchange Club of Virginia Beach, and was a member of Lynnhaven Masonic Lodge #220 and Khedive Shriners.
Henry is preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy White Gregory; his father, George Washington Gregory; his brother, Ralph Evans Gregory; and his sister, Julia Malbon Gregory. He is survived by sister, Barandina Gregory Squires; brothers, Mark White Gregory, George Washington Gregory II, Gary Twain Gregory, wife Anne Marmorato Gregory; daughters, Theresa Anne Gregory with husband Adam Stewart and Michelle Gregory McGowan with husband John F. McGowan III; and grandchildren, Jillian Louise Stewart, Cecilia Marie Stewart, Summer Elizabeth McGowan, and Cason Robert Stewart in addition to many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Keeping in mind the health and safety of our family and friends and following the guidelines provided by the CDC with regard to Coronavirus/COVID-19, we will be postponing Henry's Celebration Of Life Ceremony. To ensure that everyone is able give their respects and say good buy, we plan to republish the obituary with details of the service once large gathering are permitted. We thank you for your understanding and prayers during this difficult time. If you would like to make a donation in his name please do so at the Parkinson's Foundation. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 22, 2020