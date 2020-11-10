1/1
Henry Charles Cahoon Sr.
Henry Charles Cahoon, Sr., 87, of Chesapeake, VA, passed away on November 6, 2020.

Born in Norfolk County, VA, he was the son of the late Arthur and Pearl Cahoon. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy. Following his naval service, he retired as a High Voltage Electrician and a member of IBEW Local 80. He was also a member of Chesapeake Amateur Ham Radio and Great Bridge Masonic Lodge No. 257.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Judith Rogers Taylor. Left to cherish his memory: his daughter, Linda Sawyer and husband, Richard, and two sons, Henry C. Cahoon, Jr., and wife, Patricia, and David Cahoon, all of Chesapeake; a brother, Ronald Cahoon of Clearwater, FL; six grandchildren, Sarah Christian, Amanda Brown, Brandon Cahoon, and Megan Moore; Richard and Michael Sawyer; and a great-granddaughter, Hazel Christian.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Bridge Chapel on Thursday, Nov. 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Friday, Nov. 13 at 2 p.m. Interment will follow at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
12
Visitation
07:00 - 08:30 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
NOV
13
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home
