Henry F. Munnikhuysen, 95, passed away peacefully on August 24, 2020.Hank was born on April 24, 1925 in Chicago, IL, the only child of Katharine Kent and Walter Farnandis Munnikhuysen, and grew up in New Haven, CT and Pittsburgh, PA. After graduating from Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh, Hank entered the United States Naval Academy and graduated in three years with the accelerated wartime Class of 1947.Hank was well into his naval career when he married Dolores Elizabeth Morris in Charleston, SC in 1961. They began their family outside of London, England and enjoyed additional tours of duty in Newport, R.I., Norfolk, VA, Brussels, Belgium, and Quincy, MA, before settling in Virginia Beach in 1976. Hank served for thirty years in the Navy in various capacities including commanding officer of the USS Mitscher (DL-2), the USS Pensacola (LSD-38), and the Naval Administrative Command at Armed Forces Staff College. He retired as a Captain and worked in sales for another ten years.Hank was involved with Toastmasters, the Lions Club, and the Northside Rotary Club, and was an active member at St. Nicholas Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for thirty years. He was a gentle, kind man who enjoyed traveling to beautiful places around the world and spending time with his grandchildren.Hank was preceded in death in April by his wife of 59 years, Dolores. Left to cherish his memory are his son, John Henry Munnikhuysen, his daughter, Gail Munnikhuysen Hall, his son-in-law, Marshall, and his grandchildren, Carter and Katie Hall.Hank's family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to the dedicated nurses and staff at Marian Manor for the love and care they gave Hank for the last six years.The family will have a private interment and will honor both Hank and Dolores at a later date.