Henry J. Jones, 80, went to be with the Lord on Saturday March 2, 2019. He passed away very peacefully in his home surrounded by his family. Henry was born in Norfolk, Va to Henry and Marie Jones on April 13, 1938. He grew up in Norfolk where he met his loving wife of 57 years, Peggy Joyce Jones. They married in April 1961 and later moved to Va Beach, where they raised a happy family including two daughters and grandchildren. As a longtime resident of Va Beach, he worked in banking as Vice President of several local banks and served on various bank and industry boards. He later began his own successful small business in the field of finance and was the founder of Tidewater Home Improvement Business Association. Henry was an avid golfer, loved to sing, dance, and entertain. He was loved for his magnanimous personality, quick wit and a notorious sense of humor. As a longtime member of the Alhambra Padul Caravan 69 and the Knights of Columbus of Norfolk.Henry also performed in many Broadway style shows. The family would like to offer gratitude to all of Henryâ€™s caretakers for their many hours of help. A particular and special heart-felt thank you to Sherie Parish and Christina Parish who will forever be in our hearts. Most of all the family would like to offer the highest love and thanks to Henryâ€™s wife Peggy, who as a loving wife and nurse, selflessly and tirelessly tended to him for the ten years after his stroke.He is survived by his wife Peggy Joyce Jones, his daughters Rebecca Joyce Bishard and Rachel Haste Wheeler. Their husbands, Steven Wesley Bishard and Timothy Wheeler with their grandchildren Acacia Jones, Leigh Ellen Bishard, Benjamin Bishard and Caroline Bishard. Brother, Rufus Jones and wife Carol Jones and many beloved nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his brothers, Donald Jones with wife Shirley Jones and Robert Laine with wife Dean Laine and his sister Marcia Pierozzi with her husband Nello Pierozzi.A visitation will be on Friday, March 8 from 6:00 until 8:00 PM at Altmeyer Funeral Home (5033 Rouse Dr, VA Beach, 23462). The funeral service will take place the following day, Saturday, March 9 at 3:00 at Altmeyer Funeral Home.Condolences may be left at www.altmeyerfh.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 6, 2019