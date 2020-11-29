Norfolk - Henry John Eisenbath, "90, Passed away peacefully on November 19, 2020 at his home in Norfolk Virginia. he was born on March 21, 1930 to the late Henry "Bud" and Loretta Eisenbath in St. Charles, Mo. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 49 years, Evelyn Patsy Cecil.
Hank's love for aviation found him joining Piedmont Airlines in 1950, and his career span some 41 years until he retired in Norfolk in 1991. In that time he also served his country by joining the Air Force from 1952 to 1956. He was a lifelong St. Louis Cardinals fan who enjoyed watching his son and grandson play many levels of organized baseball. He was a devout member of the Church of the Ascension for over 45 years. Hank was said to be one of the sweetest and kindest man you could ever have met.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Debbie Linse and her husband Frank and David Eisenbath and his wife Ginny; 2 grand children, Lauren and Dalton and his wife LeeAnn and 1 great granddaughter, Haven Mae.
A graveside service will be held Friday Dec. 4th at 12pm at Forest Lawn Cemetery 8100 Granby St., Norfolk, Va. 23505. To express online condolences, visit www.vacremationsociety.com
