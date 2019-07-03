The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
Henry â€œHankâ€ L. Bates, 68, passed away July 1, 2019. Hank was born in Covington, VA to the late Charles and Agnes Canterbury Bates. He served his country in the United States Army and was a veteran of the Korean War and Vietnam War. Hank attended Southside Baptist Church and was a lifetime member of the AMVETS organization.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Martha Hoggard Bates; sisters, Phyllis Fridley (Calvin), Patricia Armentrout (Bill), and Jackie McDowell (Bobby); and his brothers, Charles W. Bates (Diane), Wayne Bates and Eddie Bates.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate his life will begin at 2 p.m. with Rev. Amos Eby and Pastor Terry Riddle officiating. He will be laid to rest at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 3, 2019
